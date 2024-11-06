Halloween came to Castletown Lawn Tennis Club’s Malew Street courts with the annual fancy dress tournament which took place last week.
The juniors were out in force with some fabulous costumes ranging from Harry Potter to a bright green alien.
While some costumes clearly hindered play, everyone had a fabulously spooky time under the watchful eye of club coach Neil Ronan.
After five hotly-contested rounds, the final result was fairly close across all the partners but Seth Hornby-Wheeler and Jimmy Cope stole the show with a scarily perfect score of 35 points.
The boys didn’t have it all their own way though, as Erin Blyth fiendishly secured victory in the one-point knockout.
The adults had a harder time of things thanks to Ronan’s wizardly horrible cards which rewarded victory in each match with a trick card, while the losers received a bonus treat card.
These ghoulish tactics saw players having to suffer tricks such as only playing backhands or playing each shot with both hands.
Despite these hurdles, Peter De Carte and John Christian made it through to glory only two points ahead of Tim Cope and Nick Fullerton.
Jimmy Cope was rewarded with a prize for having the best fancy dress costume, which he wore to great effect in both tournaments.
Thanks as always go to Ronan for organising this fun competition.
- The next event at Castletown LTC is the Christmas tournament on Saturday, December 7. All welcome, £2 per entry with a draw for partners on the day. For more details, contact Neil at [email protected]
For more information about the club, visit the website https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/CastletownLawnTennisClub/