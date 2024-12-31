Local football historian and statistician – not to mention a regular contributor to these pages – Eric Clague has once again devised a festive football quiz to test your knowledge of the local game.
The answers will appear in a future edition of either the Manx Independent or Isle of Man Examiner.
Who are the reigning Champions of Arden and Druggan Division Two?
Which Canada Life Premier League side is managed by Sam Brown?
Which player won the Burrell Rose Bowl last season as Player of the Year?
How many Ayre United players were sent off in last season’s ECAP FA Cup final?
Which Douglas club has a swan on their badge?
From which club did goalkeeper James Rice join Ramsey?
In which year did FC Isle of Man play their first competitive match?
Which club are the current holders of the Ascot Junior Cup?
Which club won the FA Cup for the first time in 2017/18?
How many times did St George’s achieve the Grand Slam?
Which cup competition is currently sponsored by GH Corletts?
How many current Canada Life Premier League sides have yet to win it?
Which Douglas club will celebrate their centenary in 2026?
Which Premier League side play their home games off the Old Church Road?
Who was the manager of the Manx side that won the men’s football gold medal at the 2017 Island Games?
Which second division side were once known as the Police AFC?
Which southern club presented the Woods Cup to the IoMFA in 1953?
Which Saints were Premier League champions in 2019?
Who are the current holders of the Canada Life Combination One title?
Which Division Two side are nicknamed the Aces?