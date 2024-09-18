If you’ve been anywhere near English football’s various social media channels in the last few weeks you have probably come across the ‘Barclaysman’ trend.
The term is used to describe a cult-hero footballer who played in the ‘other’ Premier League between 2001 and 2016.
The name derives from Barclays bank, which was the chief sponsor of the competition during that period.
Always keen to jump on a bandwagon, the Manx Football Podcast has begun to compile its own list of ‘cult heroes’ from the Isle of Man Premier League during a similar period.
Simply known as the ‘Canadians’, to give a nod to top-flight long-term sponsor Canada Life, we’ve begun to compile a list of those that performances in the Manx game have lived long in the memory.
JULIAN RINGHAM
We had to start with Manx football’s Mr Reliable.
The island full-back was a key component of the St George’s side that dominated Manx football between 2003 and 2018.
The Glencrutchery Road side won 13 titles and numerous cups during that period, with Ringham almost ever-present.
Although the attacking talents of Ciaran McNulty, Calum Morrissey and Chris Bass Jr often stole the headlines, Ringham’s ‘never less than a 7’ performances often provided the springboard for his goalscoring colleagues.
Indeed in the canter to the title in 2011, Geordies conceded only 10 goals in 24 league games.
To add to Ringham’s cult-hero status, he was a one-club man aside from the occasional spell moonlighting with Onchan masters’ team.
BRIAN CRELLIN
The St Mary’s midfielder should have been a locksmith such was his ability at unpicking defences.
After a couple of seasons tormenting defenders in Combination One, Crellin stepped up to the first team helping the Bowl outfit lift the FA Cup on 2013 - the club’s first major trophy in 10 years.
With goals and assists in his arsenal, the Saints’ number 10 often provided the bullets for the prolific Steven Priestnal as the team followed up their FA Cup triumph by finishing second to Geordies in 2014.
To add to Crellin’s cult status he is also a demon table tennis player.
JOSH KELLY
Maybe the ultimate ‘Canadian’?
The mercurial front man burst on to the scene at Colby as a teenager before joining a select list of players that have played for both Rushen United and Peel.
A spell at St Mary’s followed, where he teamed up with old pal Dan Hattersley, the archetypal number nine scoring goals bucketful of goals at each.
Indeed, during his two and bit seasons at Peel between 2014 and 2016, he netted a staggering 82 goals in only 61 appearances.
His distinctive ‘man bun’ and iconic beard only added to the legend of a man that had frightening natural talent which saw him capped by the Isle of Man and play for England in the Uefa Regions Cup.
More ‘Canadians’ to come next week.
Send us your suggestions - contact us on the Manx Football Podcast’s social media channels or send us a voice or text message on WhatsApp to 07624 483991.