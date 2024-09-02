This photo shows the Isle of Man cricket squad that won the Victoria International Six-a-Side Festival on Vancouver Island in Canada in 1990.
In an amazing final they beat the Australian Quantas team in dramatic fashion.
Quantas scored 104 for 2 batting first. Needing 105 to win, the island made a dreadful start, losing both openers Graham Wilson and Phil Stevenson without a run scored. Martin Webb and Jamie Tomlinson began the fightback and, batting sensible, developed a partnership that brought the island within sight of victory.
With two balls left, and needing six to win, Martin hit the penultimate ball for six, to secure the win and finish on 73 not out.
Back row (left to right): Glen Kneale (Cronkbourne), Kenny Chesterson (Ramsey), Jamie Tomlinson (Finch Hill), Martin Webb (Ramsey) and Jack Yardley (Finch Hill).
Front row: lan Tomlinson (Finch Hill), David Billingham (VISAS chairman), Phil Stevenson (Finch Hill), Brian Reynolds (Royal Bank of Canada), Graham Wilson (Cronkbourne), Bill Cook (Umpire).