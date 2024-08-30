Missed the soothing tones of Andy 'Al' Dalrymple's voice? Ready to be wound up even more by Tom Curphey?
Fear not, the Manx Footy Pod is back!
To kickstart to the 2024-25 season is a Football Writers' Awards special after the ceremony took place at Peel AFC earlier this week.
Lee Gale and Nick Hurt react to their Player and Manager of the Year accolades, while Galer gives the lowdown on his move to boyhood club Foxdale AFC.
Plus Andy, Tom and Dave deliver their usual amateur ramblings about the new season, previewing all of this weekend's games from the salubrious surroundings of Andy's car!
Head to https://audioboom.com/posts/8563611-as-vague-as-always or listen on all the good podcast platforms.