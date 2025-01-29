Three of the island’s finest shooters could simply not be separated at Ayre Clay Target Club on Sunday.
Alan Wade, Marty Kneen and Paul Mihailovits tied for top spot in the third round of the club’s sportrap winter league, sponsored by Manx Vehicle Glass.
They were among 23 shooters who took on two technical layouts in high winds at Blue Point in the north of the island last weekend.
While the three-way tie for high gun saw the trio each hit 41 out of 50 targets, the other protagonists were not too far behind with Bob Corlett and Jack Kneen notching 40 and 38 respectively.
The latter was the score Jamie Hancox managed to emerge head of the field in B class from Tony Tongue and Arthur Hayes, while Daniel Collister was a clear victor in C class ahead of Nicky Barnett and Brian Mylrea.
Results: Class A 1=, Alan Wade, Martin Kneen and Paul Mihailovits 41. Class B 1, Jamie Hancox 38; 2, Tony Tongue 36; 3, Arthur Hayes 35. Class C 1, Daniel Collister 36; 2, Nicky Barnett 31; 3, Brian Mylrea 28.
It’s February this weekend which means the final rounds of the ACTC winter leagues get underway.
This Sunday (February 2) it’s the fourth round of the Down the Line league with sign-in closing at 10am.
Then seven days later it’s the fourth round of the Jason Bulliment Joinery-sponsored English sporting league.
The following week – on February 16 – is the fourth round of the Paul’s Gunstocks-sponsored English skeet league, before the month ends with the fourth round of the Manx Vehicle Glass sport trap league which also features the Top Spec Trophy.
JAMES DAVIS