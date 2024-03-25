Tickets are now on sale for April 10’s TT launch show at the Mountain Innovation Centre near Ramsey.
Hosts Chris Pritchard, Grace Webb and Steve Plater are joined by Michael Dunlop, Peter Hickman, Dean Harrison, John McGuinness MBE and many more to look ahead to what is expected to be a record breaking TT 2024.
A complimentary shuttle bus will operate from Ramsey Bus Station every 20 minutes starting at 7.30pm until 10 minutes before the show is due to begin at 8.30pm.
The return service will begin after the show and will operate every 20 minutes until 10.50pm.
Seating for the event is limited and tickets will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.