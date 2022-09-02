TLI champs take place in the island this weekend
The 2022 TLI National Road Race Championships will be held in the island this weekend.
The Manx Viking Wheelers-organised event will feature a time trial and circuit race on Saturday, followed by a road race on Sunday.
A prologue-style time trial over five miles kicks off the action at Jurby Motordrome on Saturday morning beginning at 9am and taking in three laps of the 1.7-mile track.
The crit championship race then takes place at the same venue in the afternoon over 15 laps.
Sunday’s road race championship takes place on a shortened Stuggadhoo circuit where riders will cover 11 laps of an eight-kilometre route.
Spectators are very welcome to attend throughout the weekend and there will ample parking and food outlets available.
