Isle of Man golfer Daryl Callister was in action in the Gerald Micklem Trophy at Sunningdale Golf Club in Berkshire last week.
Played at the new course over 54 holes with a cut after 36 holes, Callister started with a poor round of 79 but responded well with a 71 in the second round to make the cut on the number at +10.
In the final round he posted the second-best score of the day with a 71 to move up to eighth place and a +11 total.
The eventual winner was Steve Uzzell from Yorkshire with a four under total, winning by eight shots.