Crowning the most successful season in the club’s history, Castletown wrapped up the Green Final trophy team knockout event on Monday.
In doing so they moved one clear of Fencibles in the all-time list of winners with 10, leaving Vikings and Marown joint third on eight wins apiece.
Athol Park Guest House Castletown began each game on a hefty handicap of -14 to Kirk Michael’s +7.
On paper, it was the newly-crowned Mixed Division One champions against the team that finished middle of the pack in the third of the five mixed leagues.
To add to Town’s considerable mountain to climb in each and every game, they were without two of their strongest women – mother and daughter Louise and Annelise Mellor – as the latter is representing the Isle of Man in the Under-18s Inter Counties Tournament at Nottingham University.
Hannah Clague and Pim Charoenchai were drafted in as reserves from the B team and understandably found the handicap too hefty against Jo Moore and Steph Gardner – despite scoring 22 points in each of the two games to the Kirk Michael pair’s 14.
This gave the western club an early advantage, but that was swiftly wiped out when Ben Kneale and Danish-born Kasper Kjeldsen defeated Jamie Everitt and Lucas Hills-Field 21/14 21/13 at second men’s and Kayleigh Callow/Nicola Wilkinson won first women’s against Leanne Miller and Alex Domingo.
Kirk Michael were without the experienced Vanessa Roberts who injured her knee playing hockey last weekend.
First men’s was an interesting contest between two sets of siblings – Baillie and Fingal Watterson of Castletown against Ryan and Michael Brew of Kirk Michael.
The latter pair got to 17 in the first game before the Wattersons nailed it, and 13 in game two.
At the break following the four level doubles contests the match score was 3-1 in Castletown’s favour, so one more win for them would seal it.
That win came in the next set on court, third mixed, where Fingal Watterson and Hannah Clague defeated Jamie Everitt and Jo Moore 21-16 21-20 after a stern effort from the Kirk Michael pair in the second game.
Kjeldsen and Callow defeated Ryan Brew and Domingo at second mixed 21/19 21/18, while the last set of the night looked like Baillie Watterson and Nicola Wilkinson were going to win quite convincingly after defeating the brother and sister pairing of Michael Brew and Leanne Miller 21/14 in the first.
But Brew/Miller fought back to win the second 21/11, leaving it all to play for in the decider.
Watterson/Wilkinson worked hard to drag the large deficit back and when it finally went to 20-all it looked a formality for the southern side until team captain Watterson shot into the net to gift Kirk Michael a late consolation win and confirm a 5-2 overall victory for Castletown.
Umpires David Craig, Caroline Whitehead and John Thornley, along with tournament organiser Davy Craine chose Jamie Everitt (pictured right) of the losing team as the recipient of the John Hemensley player of the match award.
It was Thornley’s last event performing umpire duties, he hopes to return to playing.