Manx triathlete Will Draper has been selected to represent Great Britain at the Elite World Long Distance Triathlon Championships in Pontevedra at the end of June.
The Spanish event will be longer than than his usual 70.3 distance, but shorter than a full ironman distance. It will involve a 3km swim, 120km cycle and 30km run.
The former Island Games medallist has been in good form this season, claiming several podium finishes in event’s across the world, including victory in the Challenge event in Gran Canaria.
Draper continued the good form into the weekend, finishing runner-up in the St Poelten Challenge event in Austria, his fourth race in five weekends.
The Manxman finished four minutes behind German Jannik Schaufler in a time of 3 hours 48 minutes and 31 seconds.
‘It’s been a tough (but amazing) block of racing, last weekend’s crash and huge sprint finish definitely took a toll but I survived today and have a medal to show for it.
‘Thanks to everyone who watched, tracked along, messaged, streamed etc. It really kept me focused knowing people were rooting for me the other side of those cameras.’
Talking about his GB selection, Draper added: ‘I look forward to flying the Manx flag on June 29 and also racing alongside my girlfriend Chloe [Sparrow] who has been selected for the women’s elite event.’