With the TT 2025 only a matters of days away, one of the solo classes podium contenders has been forced to withdraw because of injury.
Jamie Coward, who was seeded number four in all four solo races, crashed during the recent North West 200.
The injuries he sustained in one of the meeting’s Supertwin races have now ruled him out of the TT.
Posting on social media on Tuesday, the 34-year-old Yorkshireman said: ‘Unfortunately with my injuries, the main one been a really serious head injury, I won’t be able to compete at the TT.
‘I am absolutely devastated about it as me and the KTS racing team had been working well together as always and with the new bikes.
‘I’d been riding and feeling the best I’d ever felt on the bike.
‘I’d like to apologise to the KTS Macadam factory racing and the KTS racing team all their sponsors and everyone involved with both teams.
‘Also my personal sponsors and the 36 club members. We all work towards the Isle of Man TT and I feel like I’ve let everyone down.’