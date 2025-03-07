Marown AFC has paid tribute to Andy Wade, a former club captain and long-time servant, following his death earlier this week.
Andy died at Hospice Isle of Man, surrounded by family, after bravely battling cancer for 18 months.
Andy played for Marown from the late 1980s to the mid-90s, serving as club captain for several seasons.
He was a key figure in the club’s 1990-91 campaign, leading Marown to promotion to Division One while also securing the Combination Two title.
Described as a ‘dominant centre-back and a natural leader’, Andy was highly respected both on and off the pitch.
After leaving Marown, he played for St John’s for a number of years but he never lost his connection to the Crosby side, always keeping an eye on their results and often making it down to support the Farmers.
Even while battling illness over the past couple years, Andy remained involved with the club as much as he could.
He was present at Marown’s tribute match for club president George Corkill, a testament to his lifelong passion for the team.
George, who served as president since 1995, died in February last year. He provided the Crosby club with exceptional service in a number of roles for almost 50 years.
Those who spoke with Andy in his final months often heard the same question: ‘How are Marown doing?’
In a statement, Marown AFC expressed its gratitude for Andy’s dedication to the football club and his leadership over the year: ‘His passion for the club never faded, and we were lucky to have him as a player, captain, and friend.
‘From everyone at Marown AFC, we send our heartfelt condolences to Andy’s family and friends. He will always be remembered as part of the Marown family.’