Tributes have been paid to former footballer, manager, referee and accomplished race walker Alan Cowin who has died.
Alan was a well-known figure across Manx sport, with a career that spanned decades and saw him make a lasting impact both on and off the pitch.
His former football club, Douglas Royal, led the tributes, describing him as a respected competitor, mentor and gentleman.
In a social media post, the Ballafletcher outfit said: ‘The club is saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Alan Cowin over the weekend.
‘Alan played and captained the side in the 1990s, helping to bring through a number of junior players and was widely regarded as a consistent, honest and tough competitor on the pitch but a true gentleman off the pitch.
‘Alan went on to manage the first team in the early 2000s, leading the team to the Division Two title.
‘He then went on to become a well-respected referee for several years and was one of the best in the island.
‘Our thoughts are with Alan’s family and friends at this time, a mark of respect will be held ahead of this weekend’s games.’
After his managerial spell, Alan became a familiar face to teams across the island as a referee, officiating regularly for the Isle of Man Football Association and earning admiration for his fairness and authority.
His sporting achievements extended beyond football.
Alan completed the Parish Walk seven times between 2004 and 2018, achieving a superb sixth-place finish in 2006, the same year he recorded his fastest time of 16 hours 39 minutes 13 seconds.
He also completed the End to End Walk in 2008 and again in 2020, placing 11th in his first attempt.
In addition to walking, Alan took part in the Syd Quirk and Ramsey half-marathons, demonstrating the same determination that defined his wider sporting life.
His funeral will take place this Friday, November 21 at 10am at Douglas Borough Crematorium.
