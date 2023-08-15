Round six of the JR Motorsports pit bike series took place at the JCK track in Jurby on Sunday when three riders dominated their respective classes.
In heat one of the pit bikes championship leader Johannes van de Pol rode a dominant race on his dropped-handlebar Stomp, winning by 24 seconds from Scott Compsty, with Billy Kneen third.
Van de Pol also won heat from Jed Scott on his Stomp, with Kneen repeating his third place, the Dutchman completing his hat-trick in the final over Scott and Kneen.
An early-season injury sidelined David Pearce but he was back to his best in the Supermoto class on Sunday when a haul of high-scoring points saw him reel in series leader Joe Tiernan.
He duly completed a rout of wins and with it the fastest lap of the day in the final at 47.799 seconds, an average speed of 75.315mph.
The Honda 90cc and 110cc step-thrus, known affectionately as plops because of the noise they make, took to the track in a large swarm.
Tom Callister rode off into the grass, was seen to be fiddling around in the engine compartment before rejoining the action holding in place the HT lead of the bike. Shocking!
Tom Dawson dominated heat one of the C90 class and 110 plops saw an impressive 20 of the step-thru warriors take to the track.
Chuck Bregazzi took a bag of championship points in the 110 class but was unable to topple the ‘Tweeks’ Dawson road show.
The C90 class was a three-race battle between Wig Bregazzi and Rory Howell, while new faces Dario Leonetti and Jim Davidson both putg in good performances.
In the final Alex Bottomley got off the line in last place only to brilliantly ride his way through to finish in a stunning fifth place.
In at least two races Dawson was chased through the lower order riders by Chuck Bregazzi, but it was not enough to deny Tweeks the clean sweep.