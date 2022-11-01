TT 2023: Glenn Irwin will not contest next year’s event
After a three-year wait, and then producing the fastest lap in history by a TT newcomer, it looks as though Glenn Irwin may be turning his back on the event.
It was confirmed on Wednesday that he was leaving Honda and joining Paul Bird’s Ducati teamfor 2023, but neither he or PBM have any intentions of contesting the TT.
The 32-year-old Ulsterman will ride alongside Tommy Bridwell in the team, with the main focus for Irwin on winning his first British Superbike Championship.
But Irwin is likely to ride his home event, the North West 200, with Paul Bird’s team.
In an interview with BBC Northern Ireland, Irwin said that he had to make the best decision for his family after leaving Honda for PBM Ducati for 2023.
‘I love doing the event, but I don’t love the event as much as my kids,’ said Irwin on the TT.
‘As a father of soon-to-be three children, the risk element at British Superbikes is a lot less than what it is with road racing,’ he added.
‘I don’t love any event as much as my kids, but the dangers of the TT outweigh the dangers of other events.
‘I made my debut in a year where six people lost their lives - I don’t want that to be me.
‘Maybe one day in the future we can go back, but right now my kids are hanging off my knees and that is the most important thing for me.’
Ducati team owner Paul Bird approached Irwin prior to the final round of the BSB season at Brands Hatch and Irwin said he discussed moving teams with his brother Andrew, who also races in the championship, his partner Laura and his parents, who were all supportive of his move.
Irwin finished runner-up in the BSB championship this season behind Bradley Ray.
He found out his partner was pregnant with the couple’s third child shortly before the TT and the fact Paul Bird does not run a Ducati at the road race made his decision easier.
‘I’ve always said British Superbikes is my bread and butter, it is what puts the corn on the table for me and my family,’ he added.
‘I can’t decline my best chance to win the British Superbikes because he [Paul Bird] won’t go to the TT, so the decision was quite simple.
‘As much as I want to be there and continue the good work, I absolutely love the place, it’s the right thing for Glenn Irwin the father.
‘Glenn Irwin the brand would maybe be a few pounds richer, but that means nothing to me. That’s why I decided to go to PBM, it’s about winning races, not about money.’
He says the Honda reignited his career and he had zero intentions of leaving before Bird made contact.
‘It certainly wasn’t easy, they have been amazing to me.
‘We had a lot of success - the North West, fastest newcomer at the Isle of Man TT, a large number of BSB wins and only 21 points shy of winning this year’s championship - it certainly wasn’t easy to walk away from that.
‘Mainly due to the second part of this year and getting over my shoulder injury - I feel ready to win a championship and I feel the timing is perfect to come together.
‘PBM are the most successful team in the British Superbike paddock. They have had two tough years. It’s not how they have been in the past, I see it as a little bit of a blip.
‘They are really hungry to win and I am at a point in my career where I have that inner belief. I’ve pretty much achieved everything I wanted in bike racing, the next thing I want is to win the British Superbike Championship. I believe we can get PBM back to winning ways.’
Irwin replaces Josh Brookes in the Ducati team so it will be interesting to see if the Australian star is tempted back to the TT as he has now joined FHO Racing BMW for an assault on the 2023 Championship alongside Peter Hickman.
The two-time Bennetts British Superbike Champion ended his four-year tenure at PBM Ducati team on a bit of a low without a single win in the last two seasons after taking the title in 2020.
