Two-time British Superbike Champion Josh Brookes has struck a last-minute deal to ride for the Dafabet Racing team in the TT's two Supertwin races.
Australian Brookes will ride the Kawasaki Z650 for the Bristol-based team – owned and run by Roy and Ben Constable – in the two three-lap races, replacing Gary Johnson who was been forced to withdraw from this year’s event due to injury after a crash in the Czech Republic last weekend.
Brookes, who will be riding for FHO Racing in the big bike classes on his TT return, said: “With coming back [to the TT] after a few years, the plan was for me to just focus on riding the one bike, but I got the call from the team and it’s hard to turn down an offer on such a competitive bike.
'I’m looking forward to trying it out and seeing how we get on, and I want to say thanks to Roy and Ben [Constable] for bringing me in and to Faye [Ho] for letting me take on another class.'
Team co-owner Roy Constable said: 'We’re absolutely delighted that we have got Josh on board for the TT.
'To have a rider of his undoubted calibre and experience on our Kawasaki Z650 is a massive achievement and shows the credibility our team still holds.
'I’d like to say thank you to Faye (FHO Racing) for allowing us to borrow Josh for these races and to the Isle of Man organisers and Kawasaki for getting us back on the grid. I’d also like to wish Gary all the best and hope he gets well soon.'
Dafabet Racing have won the Supertwin TT under its former guise as the Lightweight TT on no less than three times, with three successive wins between 2014 and 2016. Dean Harrison claimed his first TT success with the team, which was followed by Ivan Lintin taking a further two victories.
Although Brookes’s experience of the class is limited, he took a fine sixth place in the 2017 Lightweight Race – his sole outing to date on Supertwin machinery.
Brookes also posted a best lap of 119.064mph so will fancy his chances of stepping onto the podium this time around.
The two 3-lap Carole Nash Supertwin Races are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 6 and Friday, June 9.