Nathan Harrison is likely to miss the TT after suffering a fractured right collarbone and a broken radius in his left wrist at the North West 200.
The 24-year-old Manxman, in his first race on roads for the Honda Racing UK team, was dicing with team-mate John McGuinness and fellow former TT winners Michael Rutter and James Hillier when he crashed on lap five of the Superstock race on Thursday evening.
Closing in on fifth place at the end of lap four, Harrison was involved in an incident close to the railway bridge at Dhu Varren that resulted in a red flag.
He was taken to Coleraine Hospital where the injuries to his collarbone and wrist were confirmed. He remained in the hospital overnight.
Ulsterman Lee Johnston was also hospitalised on Thursday after coming off his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha in the final qualifying session for the Supersport class.
He crashed at Church corner, Portrush and was taken by airmed to hospital.
Clerk of the course Mervyn White confirmed that Johnston had sustained 'non-critical injuries'.
One of the favourites for podium finishes in this year’s TT, the 34-year-old is the current leader of the British Supersport Championship standings.