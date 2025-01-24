Joey Thompson will line up for Team Talk of the Town York Suzuki by Motul Oils at this year's Isle of Man TT Races.
The 27-year-old from Yorkshire will campaign a Suzuki GSX-R1000 with the team in the RST Superbike, Milwaukee Senior and RL360/PE Superstock TT races, the same bike that Shaun Anderson took to eighth in last year’s Senior TT.
Thompson made his TT debut in 2017 aged only19 but his first forays in the big bike classes came in 2022 which proved to be a challenging year, but he’s since made great strides around the 37-and-three-quarter mile Mountain Course.
At last year’s event, after retiring from the Superbike, Thompson went on to take 23rd in the Superstock and Senior TT races, where he set a new personal best lap of 125.415mph.
Thompson hopes for higher speeds and better lap times with the team this year: ‘I’m delighted to have joined Team York Suzuki and am really looking forward to riding their Suzuki GSX-R1000 at this year’s TT.
‘My 125mph+ lap at last year’s TT came after I overshot at Parliament Square, so had it not been for losing that time, I would have been a fair bit quicker.
‘I don’t like putting numbers on it, but I’d like to add a couple of mph to my speeds and if we can get into the 127mph bracket, I’ll be happy.’
Kev Pearson, team owner, said Thompson was the team’s missing piece: ‘We’re very excited to have signed Joey for the 2025 Isle of Man TT Races and, ever since the inception of the Team York Suzuki brand, it was centred around York and Yorkshire – the only thing missing was a local rider!
‘There’s never been a rider of the level required, but with Joey we now have our man. He’s very accomplished, very focused, experienced and with results to boot.
‘We’re overjoyed to be part of his continued journey; our sponsors are keen to be involved, and we can't wait to get there.’
Thompson will also line up in the two Monster Energy Supersport TT races on his own Seventy Four Racing Yamaha YZF-R6.