Isle of Man Netball Santander Senior League reports from games played on Sunday, October 29:
Premiership
Simcocks Gold Eagles 23
It was clear from the first whistle that both teams were fired up for this game and looking for the win.
Simcocks’ centre Angela Aumonier started the game with high intensity, working hard to move the ball down court and into the shooting circle.
The Simcocks shooting pairing of Heather Parsons and Helena Allen found their form early on and sank some fantastic shots.
The game went goal-for-goal for much of the quarter, but Ballasalla’s defence of Ella Carridge and Becky Dunne made some crucial turnovers which resulted in their side finishing two goals ahead at the first break.
The fast and frantic play in the second quarter led to some sloppy play from both sides, but Ballasalla’s attack gained the edge with Kate Williams (WA) making some excellent feeds into the shooters.
Ciara Danes was impressive in defence, but there was little to be done to stop the high ball into Gemma Kirkham at GS and by half-time Ballasalla’s lead had been increased to 10 goals.
Eagles made some changes to their line-up as the game progressed and their opponents were able to capitalise on this as they took time to settle.
Mairi Harrison for Ballasalla worked tirelessly, covering the court and intercepting the ball and was crucial in moving the ball, therefore by three-quarter time they led by 16 goals.
The game was far from over and Eagles maintained their work ethic, determined to gain half the score and one point from the game.
Helen Mason steadied the game and fed the circle well while all players worked hard for each other right until the final whistle. This resulted in the final score of 46-23 to Ballasalla ensuring that Simcocks got their well-earned point for half score.
Player of the match was Dani Murphy (Ballasalla).
Championship
Route 1 Turbos 43 v 25 Thompson 2
Route 1 Turbos had a slightly different starting team than usual, with a couple of missing players because of injury or holidays.
But half-term breaks meant that Ashleigh Baines (WA) and Kate Doran (GA) were able to make up a strong attack, allowing Turbos to capitalise on a few turnovers in the first quarter.
Defensive pressure from Thompson 2’s Charlotte Geldert (GD) and Hannah Clague (GK) meant that Route 1 had to be patient in settling into their new attacking combination, but ultimately went into the second quarter leading 9-4.
Thompson came out stronger in the second quarter with shooters Chloe Batty (GA) and Chloe Schofield (GS) landing more goals than the previous quarter.
But Route 1’s Hannah Snidal (GK) interceptions were on fire and her side extended their lead to 21-11.
There were some changes for Route 1 going into the third quarter, with Sue Webster (GS) and
Maciebelle Kneen (WD) playing up for Turbos, both showing good composure and patience allowing their side to settle well into the new combinations.
Thompson’s Karen Duncan (C ) demonstrated good defensive pressure, meaning Route 1’s attack had to work the ball around more to get it into the circle.
The score going into the final quarter was 32-16 to Route 1. Thompson came out fighting in the last quarter as they were on the threshold for meeting half the final score.
Changes in their attack with Jessica Stanley moving from WD to GA meant that Thompson had their best quarter of the game so far, but Route 1 ended up winning the game with a final score of 43-25.
Player of the match went to Hannah Snidal who had a brilliant game with countless interceptions.