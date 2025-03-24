Castletown A players celebrate clinching the Women's Premiership hockey title on Saturday. The southerners needed either a win or a draw against Bacchas A to seal the title and they played out a thrilling 1-1 draw which was enough for Town to win the league and remain unbeaten with two games still to play. Their squad is made up mostly of young players, many of whom are making their Premier League debuts this season. ( - )