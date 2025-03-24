With the men’s and women’s hockey league season now drawing to a close, two league titles were decided at the weekend, while several other divisions saw the race to glory go on another week.
MEN’S PREMIERSHIP
The Men’s Premiership saw Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A take another big win on their journey to the title as they defeated J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A 6-1.
A key game in the relegation battle means that Motorworx Valkyrs B will be going back down to Division One after their 7-1 loss against Athena Healthcare Harlequins A.
Keeping the pressure on the top spot for another week are Canaccord Genuity Vikings A after they got the better of Motorworx Valkyrs A 6-1.
WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A wrapped up the Women’s Premiership title with two weeks to spare in the season following a 1-1 draw with Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.
Motorworx Valkyrs A took a key win in the battle for second place as they beat Athena Healthcare Harlequins A 3-0 on Saturday.
Also in the fight for second place are Canaccord Genuity Vikings A who currently sit in third on goal difference after their 5-1 win over Ramsey A.
MEN’S DIVISION ONE
In Men’s Division One, the race for the title will continue for another week as Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B maintained top spot by goal difference after a 7-1 win against Ramsey A.
Second place in the league, Canaccord Genuity Vikings B also recorded a 7-1 win as they proved too strong for J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
A bottom of the table match-up saw Athena Healthcare Harlequins B secure their safety in the league after a 5-1 win against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C.
WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE
Women’s Division One also saw the championship title wrapped up as J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B defeated their clubmates in the C team 7-0 to secure their promotion back to the top flight.
Elsewhere in this league, Motorworx Valkyrs B maintained their second place position despite a 2-1 loss to Canaccord Genuity Vikings B, while Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B closed the gap to the best of the rest spot following their 4-0 win over J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D.
MEN’S DIVISION TWO
In Men’s Division Two, there was nothing to separate the two title contenders as Motorworx Valkyrs C and Canaccord Genuity Vikings C played out a 2-2 draw.
The second and final game in this division saw Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts record a narrow 1-0 win against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C.
WOMEN’S DIVISION TWO
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C took a big step towards the Women’s Division Two title after their 3-0 win against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Motorworx Valkyrs C claimed a massive 9-1 win against Athena Healthcare Harlequins B, while rounding out the weekend in a thrilling game were Ramsey B who defeated Canaccord Genuity Vikings C 3-2.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
The Under-15s League saw Motorworx Valkyrs and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas draw 1-1. Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A beat Swales Flooring Harlequins 4-0, while Canaccord Genuity Vikings B lost out 6-1 to Ramsey Rogues and Rascals.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE