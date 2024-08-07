Two members of Summit Grappling Academy’s competition squad excelled at the IBJJF New York Jiu-Jitsu Open in America last weekend.
Senior squad member and coach Hayley Curtis took part in Gi (traditional Kimono) and Nogi (rashguard and shorts) divisions, including the absolute or open weight competition.
Competing in the featherweight category, Curtis won her Gi division final on points, with her opponent not being able to score to secure gold.
As she won her division, she was invited to take part in the open weight category in which she won her semi-final on points and took home silver.
The following day was Nogi and Curtis won her final with a submission after going ahead by five points to zero. She then took part in the open weight division and clinched gold after winning 7-0 on points.
Curtis had no points scored against her throughout the tournament and came away with three golds and one silver. She will next compete in the IBJJF European Nogi Championships in Rome in October.
Junior competitor Alan Greenhalgh took part in the middleweight Gi division and won his final within two minutes with a submission to secure gold.
Alan has routinely completed internationally in 2024 with great results and will next compete at the IBJJF Kids European Championships in Lisbon, Portugal in October.
Summit Grappling head coach Conrad Roberts commented: ‘This has been an incredibly successful trip for the two SGA athletes who continue to lead the way in the sport for the Isle of Man.
‘The IBJJF New York Open is a high-level and well-respected tournament and the wins show that the Isle of Man very much still deserves to be there at the International level.’