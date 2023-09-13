The men’s doubles was also split into two groups with Matthew Nicholson (Apollo Blinds Vikings) and Tobey Cheng winning Group A from Baillie Watterson and Ben Kneale (both Athol Park Guest House Castletown), while Group B was won by Alex Buck and Neil Harding (Apollo Blinds Vikings) from Martin Cheung and Steve Quayle. The final was won by Nicholson and Cheng 21-15 21-13.