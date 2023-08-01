Isle of Man Veteran Athletes Club held its annual Vets Mile race at the National Sports Centre on Wednesday of last week.
It was a soggy miserable evening for the race but there was a good turnout nonetheless. Paul Jennings won for the second year in a row in an impressive time of five minutes and 22.5 seconds.
Mike Garrett was second, but being the first member of IoMVAC to finish, he won the Arthur Currie and Fred Ward Memorial Cup for the 10th time overall.
Only two women competed and both had excellent times, with Jayne Farquhar winning in a time of 7m 22.3s.
Isle of Man Veteran Athletes Club would like to thank all the runners for turning out on such a miserable evening and thank Manx Harriers for organising the event including it in their track and field event.