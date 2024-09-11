Isle of Man cyclists enjoyed a successful few days competing in Britain and Asia last week.
Manxman Max Walker and Onchan resident Ben Swift both participated in this year’s edition of the Tour of Britain, while fellow Manxie Tyler Hannay claimed his first UCI victory in China.
Walker and Swift were prominent throughout the week-long Tour of Britain, with 23-year-old Astana Qazakhstan rider Walker claiming several top-25 finishes.
Most notably, he was 19th on stage two into Redcar on the Yorkshire coast and these results placed him in a good position in the overall general classification heading into the final stage on Sunday from Lowestoft to Felixstowe.
Unfortunately, Walker was listed as a non-finisher on the last stage, but there was better news for Swift who sprinted to a fine third place behind stage winner Matevž Govekar and Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen.
That result helped the INEOS Grenadier rider finish 15th in the general classification and ninth in the points class, plus his efforts throughout the week earned him the overall combativity award.
The wasn’t the only accolade handed out to an Isle of Man cyclist as, at the finish of the sixth and final stage, Tour of Britain organisers made a special presentation to Sir Mark Cavendish who was presented with a framed series of photos depicting his 35 Tour de France stage wins.
On the same day, over 5,000 miles away in the Far East, Ramsey's Tyler Hannay won the sixth stage of the Tour of Poyang Lake race.
Riding for Saint Piran, the Manxman formed part of two-man break that opened up a gap of two minutes.
At the finish, Hannay led out the sprint with 500 metres to go to claim a clear victory and record his first UCI win.
More solid results followed throughout the week, meaning Hannay is 32nd on GC, 17th in the mountains class, ninth on points and eighth in the young riders classification heading into the final stage today (Thursday).