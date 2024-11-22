Vagabonds were due to play Old Bedians in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire this weekend and Ramsey were due to play Wallasey in the Cheshire Vase.
Both, however, have been left without games as north west clubs struggle with player numbers.
Manchester-based Old Bedians have announced this week that they’re withdrawing their first team from Counties Three with immediate effect.
This is a result of player numbers and the fact that they were pitched into a slightly higher level than anticipated following the summer league restructuring.
For Wallasey the issues are a little different. They have some mid-season injury problems and as a small club they have nobody to fill in the gaps, particularly in their front row. They gave Ramsey notice on Monday.
This will leave both Manx sides with a financial headache as travel arrangements so close to game time are likely to be on a non-refundable basis.
At this stage it’s not clear how the divisional organising committee will deal with the Bedians withdrawal.
For Ramsey, however, it’s slightly better news as Wallasey conceded the game which means Ramsey are now confirmed a spot in the Cheshire Vase final later in the season and will play New Brighton.
To fill in the gap this week, Ramsey have organised a friendly away against Wigan seconds.
Fixtures: Saturday, November 23
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Eccles @ Port-e-Chee ko tbc
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Littleborough v Vagabonds @ Littleborough ko 12.00pm
Friendly
Wigan 2 v Ramsey @ Wigan ko 1.30pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN