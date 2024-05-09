Vagabonds Rugby Club players Leona McGovern, Sophie Henry and Maylyn Campbell have been chosen to represent Cheshire County in the Gill Burns Division.
The league is named after Gill Burns, a legendary figure in women's rugby known for her exceptional contributions to the sport.
She was a trailblazer for women's rugby, advocating for greater recognition and support, and enjoyed a successful career England which included playing at the 1994 Women’s Rugby World Cup.
After retiring as a player, Burns was appointed president of the Rugby Football Union for Women and also worked briefly as a guest commentator for Sky Sports.
The Gill Burns Division comprises teams from regions across the UK, including Durham, Northumberland and more, all vying for the opportunity to compete in the final at Twickenham.
McGovern, Henry and Campbell have all impressed for Vagas this season during their Women’s NC1 North West campaign and have subsequently caught the eye of selectors.
They will now travel over for the first pool of matches and will also take part in weekly training sessions going forward.
A spokesperson for Vagabonds Rugby Club commented: ‘The selection of our athletes showcases the strength of our local rugby community. We are proud to represent the Isle of Man on a regional stage.
‘We are grateful for our sponsors' belief in our athletes. Their contributions have been instrumental in supporting Leona, Sophie and Maylyn as they pursue their passion for rugby.
‘The women could not compete at this level without the invaluable support from: Astin Accounts Solutions, Riverside Ltd, Charlie Dee Roofing Services Ltd, Conroy and Henry Construction and Fenella Cakes.
‘Our thanks also goes out to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for their support in the travel. All sponsors will be proudly presented on the women's travel wear.’
The matches in the Gill Burns Division will be live-streamed, providing fans with the opportunity to support the team from afar.
The first match takes place this Saturday when the Cheshire team goes up against their Northumberland counterparts. The game will kick-off at 2pm.
Cheshire are then schedule to play Notts, Lincs and Derby women the following weekend, before a clash with Durham seven days later.
Follow the ‘Vagabonds Ladies Rugby' page on Facebook for more information and updates.