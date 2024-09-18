After a sluggish start to the season Vagabonds go into round three of matches in Couties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire and face the early front runners at Ballafletcher on Saturday.
Garstang are two from two and the only team in the standings to have claimed maximum points in their opening matches.
The Manx side, by contrast, have lost both of their games so but had engineered good half-time positions before running out of luck in the second half.
The Lancashire outfit have also racked up 125 points in their two games which suggests they could be very dangerous.
The two sides have met twice previously back in the 2022/23 season and Garstang won both of these which probably makes them favourites for this weekend.
Vagas at home will, however, be difficult to crack.
Their set-piece scrummage has been solid and will always win them ball.
Skipper Dan Bonwick in the 10 jersey leads from the front. Cam Findlay is a proven goal-kicker and there’s plenty of penetration in the backline.
That said, Garstang’s record is impressive and on paper they should take the points.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
Fixtures: Saturday, September 21
Regional Two North West
Eccles v Douglas @ Eccles ko 2pm
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Vagabonds v Garstang @ Ballafletcher ko 1pm
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Leigh v Vagabonds @ Leigh
Manx Shield
PDMS Southern Nomads v Ramsey @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm