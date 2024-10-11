Vagabonds women host Eccles in Women’s NC2 North (South) at Ballafletcher on Saturday afternoon.
These two sides are much more familiar and have met eight times previously, with Vagas ahead six-two statistically. The last meeting was as recently as March when, after a poor season, Vagas pulled off a 19-0 win.
This season both sides have only played one game each: Vagas lost heavily away at Leigh, while Eccles won away at Littleborough.
Vagas will have some improved firepower this week with the return of Jules Harrison to the back line and Sophie Henry to the back row. Both are bust ball carriers and capable of punching holes in defence lines so they'll both be welcome additions to the team.
There'll also be a debut on the wing for Iona Lea who is reported to have straight line speed with the ball and some space. Hannah Kissack should be making her forward debut off the bench too, although Kyla Akey-Quayle and Hollie Scott are likely to miss out with injury.
The game will kick off at 1.45pm.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
FIXTURES:
Saturday, October 12:
Regional Two North West
Sandbach v Douglas @ Sandbach ko 1.30pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Vagabonds v De La Salle (Salford) at Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Vagabonds v Eccles at Ballafletcher ko 1.45pm
Manx Shield
Ramsey v Western Vikings at Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm
