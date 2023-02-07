Results from Isle of Man Badminton Association’s mixed, women’s and men’s league between Monday, January 30 and Friday, February 3.

Lew Kelly Men’s League

DIVISION ONE

Athol Park Guest House Castletown A 190

Apollo Blinds Vikings A 248

After dropping the first end 18/21 against Neil Harding/Steven Quayle at two and three, Castletown’s Kasper Kjeldsen/Ben Kneale fought back to snatch the second end 21/20.

At one and four, Vikings’ Matthew Nicholson/Ryan Courtie had a more straightforward 15/21 17/21 win over Baillie Watterson and reserve Andrew Simpson.

Harding/Courtie extended the visitors’ lead at two and four against Kjeldsen/Simpson, comfortably taking the first end 9/21 but being made to work in the second which ended 19/21.

The southerners clinched an end 21/18 at one and three between Watterson/Kneale, before Nicholson/Quayle took the second 14/21.

Quayle/Courtie secured the overall victory with wins over Kneale/Simpson 16/21 15/21, before Nicholson/Harding impressively rounded off the evening at one and two, beating Watterson/Kjeldsen 12/21 13/21.

While their lead is not yet mathematically unassailable, the result all but secures the men’s league one title for Apollo Blinds Vikings A for another year. [BW]

DIVISION THREE

Tynwald Celts A 206

Falcons A 222

DIVISION FOUR

Apollo Blinds Vikings C 212 Sulby A 213

DIVISION SEVEN

Rushen C 231

Align 4 Life Selborne D 219

Lew Kelly Women’s League

DIVISION FIVE

Four Leaf Gaming

Marown D 245Sulby A 176

Mixed League

DIVISION ONE

Fencibles A 16

Align 4 Life Selborne A 1

DIVISION TWO

Apollo Blinds Vikings B 12Athol Park Guest House Castletown B 5

Rushen A 13Fencibles B 4

(A penalty has been applied, the original scoreline was 13-5. [LS])

Fencibles started well when Tommy Cheung/Martin O’Malley won second men’s in three games 21/15 19/21 21/16 against Richard Kerr/Paul Osbourn.

Rushen’s Janet Corkish/Carole Ennett had a comfortable win at second women’s against Fencibles two reserve women Becky Hands/Breeshey Cowin 21/12 21/9.

First men’s was also won by Rushen in two games, by Neil Ronan/Rob Mason 21/15 21/10 against Mark Quayle/Ben Moore.

There was another victory for Rushen when Kirree Ronan/Sarah Goldie beat Francesca Avery/Molly Bell 21/17 21/11. This gave Rushen a 7/2 lead after the level doubles.

Fourth mixed was the second three-game encounter of the evening and involved two of the same men. This time it was the Rushen pairing of Kerr/Goldie who were victorious 14/21 21/17 21/17 against O’Malley/Cowin.

Third mixed saw Rushen gain a comfortable win through Osbourn/Ennett 21/9 21/9 against Cheung/Hinds. Rushen’s Mason/Corkish also won in two games at second 21/10 21/11 against Quayle/Bell.

Fencibles finished the evening with a good win at first when Moore/Avery beat Neil/ Kirree Ronan 21/13 21/17. [RR]

DIVISION THREE

Kirk Michael A 7 Four Leaf Gaming Marown B 11

DIVISION FOUR

Tynwald Celts B 16

Align 4 Life Selborne C 3

