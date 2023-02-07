Results from Isle of Man Badminton Association’s mixed, women’s and men’s league between Monday, January 30 and Friday, February 3.
Lew Kelly Men’s League
DIVISION ONE
Athol Park Guest House Castletown A 190
Apollo Blinds Vikings A 248
After dropping the first end 18/21 against Neil Harding/Steven Quayle at two and three, Castletown’s Kasper Kjeldsen/Ben Kneale fought back to snatch the second end 21/20.
At one and four, Vikings’ Matthew Nicholson/Ryan Courtie had a more straightforward 15/21 17/21 win over Baillie Watterson and reserve Andrew Simpson.
Harding/Courtie extended the visitors’ lead at two and four against Kjeldsen/Simpson, comfortably taking the first end 9/21 but being made to work in the second which ended 19/21.
The southerners clinched an end 21/18 at one and three between Watterson/Kneale, before Nicholson/Quayle took the second 14/21.
Quayle/Courtie secured the overall victory with wins over Kneale/Simpson 16/21 15/21, before Nicholson/Harding impressively rounded off the evening at one and two, beating Watterson/Kjeldsen 12/21 13/21.
While their lead is not yet mathematically unassailable, the result all but secures the men’s league one title for Apollo Blinds Vikings A for another year. [BW]
DIVISION THREE
Tynwald Celts A 206
Falcons A 222
DIVISION FOUR
Apollo Blinds Vikings C 212 Sulby A 213
DIVISION SEVEN
Rushen C 231
Align 4 Life Selborne D 219
Lew Kelly Women’s League
DIVISION FIVE
Four Leaf Gaming
Marown D 245Sulby A 176
Mixed League
DIVISION ONE
Fencibles A 16
Align 4 Life Selborne A 1
DIVISION TWO
Apollo Blinds Vikings B 12Athol Park Guest House Castletown B 5
Rushen A 13Fencibles B 4
(A penalty has been applied, the original scoreline was 13-5. [LS])
Fencibles started well when Tommy Cheung/Martin O’Malley won second men’s in three games 21/15 19/21 21/16 against Richard Kerr/Paul Osbourn.
Rushen’s Janet Corkish/Carole Ennett had a comfortable win at second women’s against Fencibles two reserve women Becky Hands/Breeshey Cowin 21/12 21/9.
First men’s was also won by Rushen in two games, by Neil Ronan/Rob Mason 21/15 21/10 against Mark Quayle/Ben Moore.
There was another victory for Rushen when Kirree Ronan/Sarah Goldie beat Francesca Avery/Molly Bell 21/17 21/11. This gave Rushen a 7/2 lead after the level doubles.
Fourth mixed was the second three-game encounter of the evening and involved two of the same men. This time it was the Rushen pairing of Kerr/Goldie who were victorious 14/21 21/17 21/17 against O’Malley/Cowin.
Third mixed saw Rushen gain a comfortable win through Osbourn/Ennett 21/9 21/9 against Cheung/Hinds. Rushen’s Mason/Corkish also won in two games at second 21/10 21/11 against Quayle/Bell.
Fencibles finished the evening with a good win at first when Moore/Avery beat Neil/ Kirree Ronan 21/13 21/17. [RR]
DIVISION THREE
Kirk Michael A 7 Four Leaf Gaming Marown B 11
DIVISION FOUR
Tynwald Celts B 16
Align 4 Life Selborne C 3
