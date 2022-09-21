Vikings A head west to take on Valkyrs B in top flight clash
Subscribe newsletter
The third round of fixtures in Manx Hockey Association’s fledgling 2022-23 mixed league season takes place this Saturday.
With the majority of the favourites leading the way, will this be the weekend for someone to step up and take the spoils?
The Premier League is still bubbling towards any ties between the top three and this weekend Vikings A head west to take on Valkyrs B.
After the latter picked up their first point of the season last time out, they will be buoyed but this fixture looks to only be going with the visitors.
Bacchas A will be aiming to make it three wins from three when they meet bottom-of-the-table Ramsey A.
Valkyrs A go up against Bacchas’ second string and will be confident of taking the win after their B team secured a point last week against the same team.
The last fixture in the top flight will see Vikings B take on Celts which will prove to be a tough test again after their own first team only narrowly claimed victory last weekend.
MIXED DIVISION ONE
The first and only derby in Mixed Division One will provide a good battle between Vikings D versus Vikings C.
Both will want to rebound after last Saturday’s performances and hope their full complement of players are available.
Valkyrs C are scoring goals freely at the moment and the tough defence of Bacchas C will look to keep them out and attempt to hit them on the counter-attack.
Elsewhere in this league, Quins travel south to face Southerners. With even more players available this week for Quins, the visitors look like they will be too strong for the home team.
MIXED DIVISION TWO
In Division Two, early contenders Ramsey Ravens stayed in pole position and will take on Cushags this week for the honour of staying there again.
Elsewhere, Ramsey Rookies host Castletown’s other team up north in a switch of fixtures - the southern side are probably slight favourites.
The other game is a mid-table match between Valkyrs D and Vikings E which could go either way.
MIXED DIVISION THREE
Division Three is yet to really get going in terms of frontrunners, with everyone having a lot of draws and free weeks.
The fixture to watch out for this weekend will be Bacchas Colts versus Castletown Cosney which is a complete battle of experience against youth.
UNDER-15S
In the under-15s leagues, leaders Ramsey Rogues and Rascals take on Vikings which will set up a good closing match of the day.
Quins will be hoping for another win over a Bacchas side that can score goals - will this be the week for a turnaround in the defence?
The last fixture is a nice all-Castletown derby between Sabres and Sharks in which both teams will be keen to claim the points.
REPORTS AND RESULTS
IN NEXT TUESDAY’S
ISLE OF MAN EXAMINER
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |