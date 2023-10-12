In a weekend of varying weather there was no stopping the island’s mixed hockey leagues as they returned to action on Saturday.
Despite what the scoreline may suggest, the 5-0 victory for Motorworx Valkyrs A over Athena Healthcare Harlequins A was an extremely competitive contest.
The westerners’ experience and clinical play in front of goal proved the young yellow and blacks’ undoing.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B took a convincing 5-1 win against Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
Elsewhere, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts continued their run of good form, keeping a clean sheet and putting nine past Exceed Business Services Ramsey A.
In one of the fixtures of the season the game between title rivals Canaccord Genuity Vikings A and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A ended in a 3-3 draw.
Division One title favourites J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners won in convincing style against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C 5-1.
A tightly run affair between Canaccord Genuity Vikings C and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags ended in a 1-0 success for the southern side.
Finally a highly competitive interclub derby between Motorworx Valkyrs B and C finished as a 4-2 victory for the second string Peel team.
Division Two saw Canaccord Genuity Vikings E fall short in a 1-6 defeat to J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags.
A very close match between Canaccord Genuity Vikings D and Motorworx Valkyrs D finished 2-1 in favour of the Douglas side (Vikings).
In the last game in Division Two, Exceed Business Services Ramsey Ravens scored three times in a clean sheet win over Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts.
The final senior league (Three) had J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney narrowly edge out Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rookies 3-2.
There was nothing to separate Athena Healthcare Harlequins C and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick as their match ended at three goals a piece.
Front runners Athena Healthcare Harlequins B grabbed an 8-1 win against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D to round out Division Three.
under-15s
The mixed under-15 sides were in action once again with the first junior fixture ending 7-0 for J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres against Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues and Rascals.
For the second week running Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A hit double figures, scoring 11 versus Canaccord Genuity Vikings.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins narrowly edged out J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks 2-1.
Finally, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B defeated Motorworx Valkyrs 4-2.