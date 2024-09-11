With week one now in the books, the teams in the island’s mixed hockey leagues enter the second batch of fixtures this weekend.
After a very impressive but in vain performance last weekend in the Premiership, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A will be thinking they will be able to take two points off J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A. These two sides met in the pre-season, with the yellow and blacks taking a 3-0 win.
An inter Canaccord Genuity Vikings derby sees the A and B teams go head-to-head, with the B side hoping to pull off an upset victory over their clubmates.
A very impressive performance last Saturday saw Motorworx Valkyrs B lose out by only a single goal, a performance which will give them much-needed confidence for their match against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.
In the reverse of this fixture, reigning champions Motorworx Valkyrs A will be taking on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B.
In Division One, the second Inter Canaccord Genuity Vikings takes place this time as their C and D teams meet. After a commanding 8-1 victory in their first game, Ramsey A will be hoping to continue their momentum as they come up against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C.
Title hopefuls J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners will play host to Motorworx Valkyrs as the westerners make the journey down south for a tough test.
A strong performance last week has Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts full of confidence as they take on Ramsey Ravens, with the northerners going into the match off the back of a big defeat last weekend.
Taking Division Two by storm after an 8-1 win in their first game in the league last week, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B go up against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags.
Elsewhere, both J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags and Motorworx Valkyrs D will be hoping to get their first win of the year in their match up.
The final senior league, Division Three, sees Canaccord Genuity Vikings E play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D after both teams began their seasons with a win.
Playing their first game of the new campaign, Athena Healthcare Harlequins C will want to do one better after their second-placed finish last season and they meet J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney this Saturday.
In the Under-15s League, Swales Flooring Harlequins play Canaccord Genuity Vikings, while Ramsey will take on Motorworx Valkyrs.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE