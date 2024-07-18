Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Club’s DTL Championship was held at Meary Veg, Santon last Sunday, with 17 competitors taking part in near-ideal conditions.
The competition was sponsored by Sadler Agricultural Supplies and the leader after the first round was Arron Wade with a perfect 25/75.
In second place with a 25/74 was Mike Walker, with Liam Kirkpatrick and Neil Parsons in joint third place on 25/72.
Kirkpatrick was in the lead after round two after another straight to lead on 50/147. Next was Walker also with 50 straight on 50/146, with Parsons sitting in third place on 49/143 followed by Steven Craine on 49/142.
There was a new leader after round three in Walker on 74/218, with Parsons in second place on 74/2178 followed by Kirkpatrick in third on 74/216. Craine remained in fourth on 73/214, with Wade next on 71/210 in fifth.
First up in the last round was Parsons and he finished with another straight for 74 points to have a final total of 99/291.
Kirkpatrick was next to shoot and he had a perfect round of 25/75 to finish tied with Parsons on 99/291.
Walker, who was in the last squad, had to hit a near-perfect straight to take the victory which he did in style to finish with 99/293 to take the title of Isle of Man DTL champion for 2024.
Results 1, M. Walker 25/74,25/72,24/72/25/75=99/293; 2, L. Kirkpatrick 25/72,25/75,24/69,25/75=99/291; 3, N. Parsons 25/72,24/71,25/74,25/74=99/291; 4, S. Craine 24/68,25/74,24/72,25/72=98/285; 5, A. Wade 25/75,22/64,24/71,24/69=95/279; 6, M. Riley 24/69,24/69,23/67,25/72=96/277.
This Sunday is the fourth round of the Colin Bowen Memorial English Skeet League, with the Cesar Leonetti Handicap Cup up for grabs.
Entries for the Meary Veg Sporting GP will close this weekend after the English skeet shoot.
Duty officers this week are P. Kelly and B. Kelly.
The Meary Veg English Sporting GP will take place the following week on Sunday, July 28.
August kicks off with the ABT Manx Championship which takes centre stage on Sunday, August 4, while the following week is a DTL and ABT shoot as well as an Olympic skeet competition.
The Club All Round Championship will then be held the next weekend on Sunday, Augusy 18.
PETER KELLY