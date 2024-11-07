Mike Walker laid down a marker as the new winter season burst into life at Ayre Clay Target Club last weekend.
The experienced marksman edged ahead of Phil Ward to win the first round of the Down the Line (DTL) league.
With a field of 17 shooters participating, there was no surprise it was so closely contested behind the top two.
Father and son Alan and Arran Wade (the 2023-24 winter champion) claimed third place in A class, although third position overall went to a shooter at the head of B class in Nigel Moffatt, who was just in front of Alan Kinrade and Jack Kneen.
Hot on their heels in the Field and Range-sponsored event was C class victor Lynn MacLeod as she claimed the family bragging rights from hubby Willie and Peter Chadney (who I'm assured is not related!).
Results: Class A 1, Mike Walker 47/141; 2, Phil Ward 47/140; 3=, Arran and Alan Wade 43/123. Class B 1, Nigel Moffatt 43/126; 2, Alan Kinrade 43/124; 3, Jack Kneen 43/123. Class C 1, Lynn MacLeod 43/118; 2, Willie MacLeod 35/99; 3, Peter Chadney 31/89.
This weekend shooters move from DTL to the opening round of the 50 sporting league this Sunday (November 10) at Blue Point.
Entries close at 10am and competition will be paused midway through the morning to observe Remembrance Day.
The club’s end-of-year prize presentation and Christmas party will be held at the Grosvenor in Andreas on Saturday, November 30. Please speak to Marty Kneen or Glynn Hooson-Owen if you would like to see the menu.
JAMES DAVIS