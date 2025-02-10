The seventh edition of the Patrick Street Chess Congress was held at Peel Masonic Hall recently, with 64 entries vying for the coveted titles in an action-packed evening.
The tournament, known for its competitive and friendly atmosphere, brought together seasoned players and rising stars from across the island and beyond.
One of the biggest surprises of the day came in the first round, where reigning three-time champion Kieran Horisk suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of Bazil Fahey.
Horisk’s loss sent shockwaves through the tournament and set the tone for an evening full of unpredictable outcomes.
While the main event unfolded, the Plate Competition ran concurrently, giving players knocked out early a chance to continue their pursuit for victory.
Charlie Smith will be proud of his display on the evening as the 12-year-old got the upper hand on his more experienced opponents in the earlier rounds.
But in an exciting final Mark Henson triumphed over the promising junior, showcasing both experience and resilience.
The main event saw thrilling battles all the way to the final where Colin Watkinson emerged victorious over Dom Winrow in a closely-contested match.
Watkinson's triumph earned him the prestigious Mr Radcliffe Trophy, marking his maiden victory in the competition.
Reflecting on his win, the newly-crowned champion said: ‘I’ve played in a lot of tournaments, but this has to be the best one and I’m proud to have my name on the Mr Radcliffe Trophy.
‘It was a tough final, but I’m happy to have pulled through.’
The day concluded with a closing ceremony where trophies and prizes were awarded to the winners by the tournament’s sponsor Robert Cottier from Island Civils and Plant Ltd.
The Patrick Street Chess Congress once again proved to be one of the highlights on the local chess calendar, combining exciting gameplay with surprises and closely-fought competition.