Isle of Man national women’s football team manager Wayne Lisy has named a 15-player squad for the forthcoming, inaugural Cherry Godfrey Cup which will take place at Springfield Stadium in St Helier, Jersey.
Four teams have entered the tournament including the host island plus Guernsey and the Isle of Wight.
After the semi-finals this Friday, a third/fourth place play-off and the final will take place the following day.
It brings back memories of a similar competition that took place from 2008–2014 during the intervening years of the biennial Island Games. This tournament will be a welcome boost for the island players, providing an additional competitive platform for them to perform.
The Isle of Man have been training for the past two months and will approach this in a confident and positive mood, being the only participant to finish amongst the medals at last year’s Island Games.
This confidence was on show a month ago when playing against visiting Welsh team NFA FC and the Lionesses’ Supporters club, winning all three of their matches.
Lisy has yet again turned to youth and three teenagers Millie Dawson, Caitlyn Beaty and Emily Rawlins all made their debuts for the island in those trio of fixtures.
The squad travelling to the Channel Islands this week will be missing a few familiar names, but includes current Under-21 Player of the Year Eve McGeown.
Squad: Becky Corkish, Kayleigh Greggor, Caitlyn Beaty, Millie Dawson, Louise Gibbins, Lisa Costain, Anna Shaw, Rebecca Cole, Kiera Morgan, Eve McGeown, Emily Rawlins, Erin Sells, Stevie Mallon. Holly Stephen, Chloe Teare.
Fixtures:
Friday, August 23:
Semi-finals at 5pm and 8pm
Saturday, August 24:
Third/fourth place play-off at 10am
Final at 3pm.
PAUL HATTON