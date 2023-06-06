The two locals contesting the Enduro World Championship enjoyed very good results in the Scandinavian rounds over the past fortnight.
Jed Etchells scored a first and a second in Finland while Jamie McCanney narrowly missed out on the E1 podium throughout.
In predominately forestry-based special tests the first weekend, that feature plenty of rocky terrain and numerous bog holes, Etchells was on great form aboard his 250cc Fantic four-stroke.
The Jet Racing rider won day one at Heinola by 13.74 seconds from Fantic factory team member Albin Norrbin of Sweden, with the latter’s fellow countryman Max Ahlin at another 24s on the KTM.
Norrbin turned it around on day two, but it was close with Etchells only five seconds down on him.
McCanney was 10th in the overall Enduro GP class on day one, fourth in the smaller capacity E1 category on his 250 Husqvarna. He dropped to 16th on day two, sixth E1.
The Swedish EnduroGP took place in a much dustier atmosphere last weekend, based at Skovde in the west of the country.
Etchells was third in the junior class on day one, stealing the podium from Germany’s Jeremy Sidow in the last special test. He was again best in his capacity class but 35s off the pace of front man Ahlin.
On Sunday he finished off the podium in fourth place for the first occasion over the two rounds and second in J1 to Norrbin on the latter’s home terrain. Indeed it was a 100% Swedish podium.
Afterwards, Etchells commented on social media: ‘Difficult race! Uncomfortable conditions for me but I pushed through and damn I pushed hard today.
‘The juniors were not messing around today. Thank you team, your work is awesome!’
McCanney was the top Husqvarna rider on both days in the EnduroGP championship class, finishing ninth and 11th.
It was a great weekend for the British contingent there with Brad Freeman, Steve Holcombe and Nathan Watson second, third and fourth behind factory KTM rider Josep Garcia of Spain.
On day two, Holcombe won from Beta team-mate Freeman, who fell heavily, with Watson third in a rare 1-2-3 for the Brits.
McCanney was fourth E1 on Saturday and third, finally getting on the podium in Scandinavia, 51.5 seconds off winner Theophile Espinasse of France on the Beta, but only 14.3s off another Frenchman Zac Pichon on the Sherco.
l Round five of the world championship is in Gelnica, Slovakia, from June 30-July 2.