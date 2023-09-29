FIXTURES
Friday, September 29:
Canada Life Combination One
7pm St John’s v Peel
Saturday, September 30
Canada Life Premier League
2.30pm Union Mills v Corinthians
2.30pm Ramsey v St George’s
2.30pm Laxey v Braddan
2.30pm Peel v St John’s
2.30pm Douglas Royal v Ayre
2.30pm Marown v St Mary’s
DPS Ltd Division Two
2.30pm Douglas and District v Colby
2.30pm Onchan v Castletown
2.30pm Gymns v Foxdale
2.30pm DHSOB v Governor’s
2.30pm Pulrose Utd v Michael Utd
Canada Life Combination One
2.30pm Corinthians v Union Mills
2.30pm Braddan v Laxey
2.30pm St John’s v Peel
2.30pm Ayre Utd v Douglas Royal
1.45pm St Mary’s v Marown
DPS Ltd Combination Two
2.30pm Colby v Douglas and District
2.30pm Douglas Athletic v Malew
2.30pm Castletown v Onchan
2.30pm Foxdale v Gymns
2.30pm Governor’s Athletic v DHSOB @ Colby
Sunday, October 1:
Canada Life Women’s Football
2pm Corinthians v Douglas Royal
2pm Castletown v Onchan
2pm Malew v Peel
Masters League
2.10pm Laxey v Ayre @ the Bowl
3.40pm Peel v Douglas Royal @ Bowl