FIXTURES

Friday, September 29:

Canada Life Combination One

7pm St John’s v Peel

Saturday, September 30

Canada Life Premier League

2.30pm Union Mills v Corinthians

2.30pm Ramsey v St George’s

2.30pm Laxey v Braddan

2.30pm Peel v St John’s

2.30pm Douglas Royal v Ayre

2.30pm Marown v St Mary’s

DPS Ltd Division Two

2.30pm Douglas and District v Colby

2.30pm Onchan v Castletown

2.30pm Gymns v Foxdale

2.30pm DHSOB v Governor’s

2.30pm Pulrose Utd v Michael Utd

Canada Life Combination One

2.30pm Corinthians v Union Mills

2.30pm Braddan v Laxey

2.30pm St John’s v Peel

2.30pm Ayre Utd v Douglas Royal

1.45pm St Mary’s v Marown

DPS Ltd Combination Two

2.30pm Colby v Douglas and District

2.30pm Douglas Athletic v Malew

2.30pm Castletown v Onchan

2.30pm Foxdale v Gymns

2.30pm Governor’s Athletic v DHSOB @ Colby

Sunday, October 1:

Canada Life Women’s Football

2pm Corinthians v Douglas Royal

2pm Castletown v Onchan

2pm Malew v Peel

Masters League

2.10pm Laxey v Ayre @ the Bowl

3.40pm Peel v Douglas Royal @ Bowl