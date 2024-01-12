This weekend’s senior football fixture list kicks off with a Friday night game under the floodlights at Mullen-e-Cloie.
The match in question is a western derby between St John’s and Canada Life Premier League leaders Peel which gets underway at 7pm.
Gef the Mongoose will be providing updates from the game via X (Twitter) @geffootyiom
The rescheduled ECAP FA Cup preliminary round matches then take place on Saturday afternoon, kicking off at 1.15pm, while there are 14 games taking place across the various men’s leagues at 2pm.
Governor’s Athletic have confirmed that they have moved back to Noble’s Park having played at Colby’s Station Fields ground for several seasons.
In a post on social media, Govs said: ‘Governor’s Athletic are happy to announce we will be playing all our future home games at Noble’s Park in Douglas.
‘We would like to thank @colbyafc for having us there for the past few seasons keeping the club going and for being great hosts.’
On Sunday, the semi-finals of the Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup take place at the Bowl, while there are also two games scheduled in the Masters League.
FIXTURES
Friday, January 12:
Canada Life Premier League
7pm kick off
St John’s United v Peel
----------
Saturday, January 13:
ECAP FA Cup Preliminary Round
1.15pm KO
Douglas & District v Foxdale
Malew v St Mary’s
Marown v Castletown
Canada Life Premier League
2pm KO
Ayre United v Douglas Royal
Braddan v Laxey
Corinthians v Union Mills
St George’s v Ramsey
DPS Ltd Division Two
2pm KO
Governor’s Athletic v DHSOB at Noble’s Park
Michael United v Pulrose United
Canada Life Combination One
2pm KO
Douglas Royal v Ayre United
Laxey v Braddan
Peel v St John’s Utd
Union Mills v Corinthians
DPS Ltd Combination Two
2pm KO
Douglas Athletic v Douglas & District
DHSOB v Governor’s Athletic
Gymns v Foxdale
Onchan v Castletown
-----------
Sunday, January 14
Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup semi-finals
2.10pm Corinthians v Onchan @ the Bowl
3.40pm Douglas Royal v Peel @ the Bowl
Masters League
2pm Douglas Royal v Colby @ Douglas Royal
2pm Onchan v Ayre Utd @ Onchan