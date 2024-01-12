This weekend’s senior football fixture list kicks off with a Friday night game under the floodlights at Mullen-e-Cloie.

The match in question is a western derby between St John’s and Canada Life Premier League leaders Peel which gets underway at 7pm.

Gef the Mongoose will be providing updates from the game via X (Twitter) @geffootyiom

The rescheduled ECAP FA Cup preliminary round matches then take place on Saturday afternoon, kicking off at 1.15pm, while there are 14 games taking place across the various men’s leagues at 2pm.

Governor’s Athletic have confirmed that they have moved back to Noble’s Park having played at Colby’s Station Fields ground for several seasons.

In a post on social media, Govs said: ‘Governor’s Athletic are happy to announce we will be playing all our future home games at Noble’s Park in Douglas.

‘We would like to thank @colbyafc for having us there for the past few seasons keeping the club going and for being great hosts.’

On Sunday, the semi-finals of the Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup take place at the Bowl, while there are also two games scheduled in the Masters League.

FIXTURES

Friday, January 12:

Canada Life Premier League

7pm kick off

St John’s United v Peel

----------

Saturday, January 13:

ECAP FA Cup Preliminary Round

1.15pm KO

Douglas & District v Foxdale

Malew v St Mary’s

Marown v Castletown

Canada Life Premier League

2pm KO

Ayre United v Douglas Royal

Braddan v Laxey

Corinthians v Union Mills

St George’s v Ramsey

DPS Ltd Division Two

2pm KO

Governor’s Athletic v DHSOB at Noble’s Park

Michael United v Pulrose United

Canada Life Combination One

2pm KO

Douglas Royal v Ayre United

Laxey v Braddan

Peel v St John’s Utd

Union Mills v Corinthians

DPS Ltd Combination Two

2pm KO

Douglas Athletic v Douglas & District

DHSOB v Governor’s Athletic

Gymns v Foxdale

Onchan v Castletown

-----------

Sunday, January 14

Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup semi-finals

2.10pm Corinthians v Onchan @ the Bowl

3.40pm Douglas Royal v Peel @ the Bowl

Masters League

2pm Douglas Royal v Colby @ Douglas Royal

2pm Onchan v Ayre Utd @ Onchan