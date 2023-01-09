ECAP FA Cup Preliminary Round
DHSOB 5-2 Castletown
Marown 1-0 St Mary’s
Michael United 0-4 Ayre United
Onchan 4-1 Foxdale
RYCOB 2-4 Douglas Royal
Union Mills 5-6 Douglas & District pens (3-3 aet)
Douglas Athletic 0-8 Braddan
Canada Life Premier League
Laxey 0-4 Peel
Canada Life Combination One
Ayre United P-P Rushen United
St Johns United p-p Marown
DPS ltd Combination Two
Braddan p-p Douglas & District
Colby 4-1 Michael United
Foxdale P-P Gymns
Pulrose United 3-7 Malew
----------
Sunday, January 8:
Canada Life Floodlit Cup
Peel 1-5 Corinthians
Onchan 1-7 Douglas Royal
Masters League
Douglas Royal 7-1 Governor's Athletic
Peel 3-2 Ayre United