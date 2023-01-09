ECAP FA Cup Preliminary Round

DHSOB 5-2 Castletown

Marown 1-0 St Mary’s

Michael United 0-4 Ayre United

Onchan 4-1 Foxdale

RYCOB 2-4 Douglas Royal

Union Mills 5-6 Douglas & District pens (3-3 aet)

Douglas Athletic 0-8 Braddan

Canada Life Premier League

Laxey 0-4 Peel

Canada Life Combination One

Ayre United P-P Rushen United

St Johns United p-p Marown

DPS ltd Combination Two

Braddan p-p Douglas & District

Colby 4-1 Michael United

Foxdale P-P Gymns

Pulrose United 3-7 Malew

----------

Sunday, January 8:

Canada Life Floodlit Cup

Peel 1-5 Corinthians

Onchan 1-7 Douglas Royal

Masters League

Douglas Royal 7-1 Governor's Athletic

Peel 3-2 Ayre United