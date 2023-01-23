Saturday, January 21:

GH Corletts Woods Cup first round

Colby 0-2 Castletown

Douglas & District 2-3 St Mary's

Michael United 2-0 Douglas Athletic

Canada Life Premier League

Douglas Royal 2-6 Rushen United

Union Mills 1-4 Peel

Ayre United 3-0 St George's

Ramsey 2-2 Laxey

Corinthians 5-3 DHSOB

Onchan 0-0 Marown

DPS Ltd Division Two

Gymns 2-4 RYCOB

Braddan 2-3 Foxdale

Canada Life Combination One

Rushen United 9-0 Douglas Royal

Peel 2-0Union Mills

Laxey 2-1 Ramsey

DHSOB 0-2 Corinthians

Marown 3-3 Onchan

DPS Ltd Combination Two

Pulrose United 4-0 Douglas & District

St Mary's 5-3 RYCOB

Malew 3-2 Michael United

Foxdale 0-3 Braddan

North West Counties Football League

Premier Division

FC Isle of Man 0-3 Vauxhall Motors

------------

Sunday, January 22:

Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup semi-finals

Corinthians 11-1 Onchan

Douglas Royal 0-4 Peel

Masters League

Ayre United 4-2 Onchan

Peel 2-1 Laxey