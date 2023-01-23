Saturday, January 21:
GH Corletts Woods Cup first round
Colby 0-2 Castletown
Douglas & District 2-3 St Mary's
Michael United 2-0 Douglas Athletic
Canada Life Premier League
Douglas Royal 2-6 Rushen United
Union Mills 1-4 Peel
Ayre United 3-0 St George's
Ramsey 2-2 Laxey
Corinthians 5-3 DHSOB
Onchan 0-0 Marown
DPS Ltd Division Two
Gymns 2-4 RYCOB
Braddan 2-3 Foxdale
Canada Life Combination One
Rushen United 9-0 Douglas Royal
Peel 2-0Union Mills
Laxey 2-1 Ramsey
DHSOB 0-2 Corinthians
Marown 3-3 Onchan
DPS Ltd Combination Two
Pulrose United 4-0 Douglas & District
St Mary's 5-3 RYCOB
Malew 3-2 Michael United
Foxdale 0-3 Braddan
North West Counties Football League
Premier Division
FC Isle of Man 0-3 Vauxhall Motors
------------
Sunday, January 22:
Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup semi-finals
Corinthians 11-1 Onchan
Douglas Royal 0-4 Peel
Masters League
Ayre United 4-2 Onchan
Peel 2-1 Laxey