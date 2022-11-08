Weekend’s rugby results
Tuesday 8th November 2022 10:15 am
Action from the Manx Shield rugby clash between Castletown v Ramsey Reds (Dave Kneale )
Rugby results from Saturday, November 5:
Regional Two North West
Bowdon 36-10 v Douglas
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Garstang 41-8 Vagabonds
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
Castletown 7-68 Ramsey Reds
Ramsey Blues P-P Nomads Greens
Western Vikings HWO Eastern Barbarians
Friendly
Ellan Vannin Colts 57-0 Liverpool College Colts
