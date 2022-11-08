Weekend’s rugby results

Tuesday 8th November 2022 10:15 am
Share
Manx Shield rugby: Castletown v Ramsey Reds
Action from the Manx Shield rugby clash between Castletown v Ramsey Reds (Dave Kneale )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Rugby results from Saturday, November 5:

Regional Two North West

Bowdon 36-10 v Douglas

Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire

Garstang 41-8 Vagabonds

Ravenscroft Manx Shield

Castletown 7-68 Ramsey Reds

Ramsey Blues P-P Nomads Greens

Western Vikings HWO Eastern Barbarians

Friendly

Ellan Vannin Colts 57-0 Liverpool College Colts

Reports and photos in this week’s Isle of Man Examiner.

More About:

Douglas
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0