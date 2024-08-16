The first-day leaders were not able to maintain their form. Wells’ players Clive Gadd & Michael Cundill used their home knowledge and plenty of good putts to amass the best score of the competition, 45 points, giving them a combined score of 85 points and were clear overall winners. Michael Metcalfe & Graham Williamson scored an excellent 43 points to get 83 points overall and secure the second-best score.