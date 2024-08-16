MENDIP Spring Golf Club partnered Wells for the first time in this year’s Cyder Cup 2024, a two day event held at Mendip first and Wells the next day.
Mendip was a serious challenge on the first day with difficult pin positions and a stiff breeze.
Ian Sharp (Knowle) & Barry Alloway (Tall Pines) were leading alongside Annie Pryer & Alison McDougall (Bristol) with 43 points. Simon Clews & Yuri Jinno, (Arlesford) and Ryan & Rod Berry, (Newquay) were lying just behind on 42 points. A host of players were sitting one or two shots behind.
Wells started cool and becalmed but it didn’t take long for the breeze to pick up.
The first-day leaders were not able to maintain their form. Wells’ players Clive Gadd & Michael Cundill used their home knowledge and plenty of good putts to amass the best score of the competition, 45 points, giving them a combined score of 85 points and were clear overall winners. Michael Metcalfe & Graham Williamson scored an excellent 43 points to get 83 points overall and secure the second-best score.
First visiting team was Rachael Paul & Barbara Lewis (Bristol) with 82 points on countback from Ian Palmer & Dave Broadbent (Cotswold Hills). Third were Steve Coles & Dave Harvey (Orchardleigh, again on countback with 82 points.