Julian Trummer has withdrawn from the remainder of this year’s TT, citing problems with his bike.
The Austrian signed with new Northern Ireland outfit Lionheart Moto Racing for this season, with whom he was due to ride a Kawasaki ZX-10RR machine in the Senior, Superbike and Superstock races.
Last year saw him take a best finish of 11th in the Superbike, plus 14th place finishes in the Senior and Supertwin races.
But there’ll be no repeat this week as the 34-year-old has opted to withdraw from the meeting, saying: ‘After careful consideration, I’ve decided that I won’t be competing at this year’s Isle of Man TT with Lionheart Moto Racing. The team and I have mutually agreed to end our collaboration.
‘This decision was anything but easy. Anyone who knows me knows how deeply my heart beats for the TT - weeks and months of preparation, full of hope, passion and drive...
‘But sometimes, only in the final moments does it become clear whether everything truly fits – technically, personally, emotionally. And this time, it just wasn’t enough to give me the trust I need on the bike.
‘I want to thank the team for the time we shared and wish them all the best in the future.’
Lionheart Moto Racing also released a statement, saying: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce that our relationship with Julian Trummer has come to an end.
‘We struggled to get Julian comfortable on our Kawasaki ZX10RR. As a team we wish Julian the very best for his future career.
‘We are fully committed to our journey as a team and are so blessed to have so much support from our team partners.
‘Watch this space as Lionheart does not quit!’