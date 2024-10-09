The Western 10 road running race and the Julie Brew memorial walk take place this Sunday morning.
The walk will start at 9.15am (along with runners estimated to take in excess of two hours to cover the 10-mile course).
The run then gets underway one hour later at 10.15am (accompanied by any walkers who are likely to go sub 1hr 35min), both from the top of Station Hill, Peel.
Registration will take place in the Market Place, a few yards away from the start.
The route is relatively flat for the first half (Peel to Patrick, St John’s, Ballacraine and Ballig Bridge), then it becomes quite hilly for the second half which takes in Rockmount, the Switchback and Ballagyr Hill), before finishing outside the House of Mannanan in Peel.
Report and results will appear in next week’s edition of the Manx Independent.