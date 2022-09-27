Western 10 run and Julie Brew Memorial Walk on Sunday
Subscribe newsletter
The popular annual Western 10 road race and Julie Brew Memorial Walk take place this Sunday.
Entry is on the day, minimum age is 16 for the run and 18 for the walk (on the day). Signing-on for both races is from 8.15am at the Market Place in Peel.
The walk will start at 9.15 and the run at 10.15, but sub-90 minute walkers must start with the runners at 10.15 and runners who cannot comfortably finish the course in two hours may, if they wish, start with the walkers at 9.15. All times will be slotted into the results at the appropriate place.
Will Steve Kelly’s Western 10 record of 52min 04sec from 1983 be broken?
Maps are shown on the Western AC Facebook page.
The run is sponsored by The Creek Inn and Julie’s Walk by Kirby Garden Centre. The presentation of awards, along with refreshments, will be at the Corrin Hall alongside St German’s cathedral. Tea and coffee will be available, but you may bring your own alcohol.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |