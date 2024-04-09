Western Athletics Club has two indoor training sessions at the QEII School, Peel next Thursday, April 18 and the following week, April 25.
The club’s track and field league, once again sponsored by G. K. Ingham & Sons, begins on Thursday, May 2.
The first round of the Dave Phillips running series on Peel promenade and headlands is on Friday, April 26, with signing-on at series sponsor Roots by the Sea on the promenade from 6.15pm for a prompt 7pm start.
There are junior classes for under-nines and 10 years plus, as well as the usual adult races over the full 6km course.
Members and prospective new members are reminded that annual subscriptions are now due.