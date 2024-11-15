Peel’s Western Viking Rugby Club is appealing for new players as it faces challenges fielding a full senior squad this season.
Playing home games at QEII High School Field, the club has been a staple of the western sports scene since its founding in 1989.
Club captain Ed Knight is encouraging anyone aged 16 and over to get involved, regardless of experience.
‘We are currently looking for players of all ages, but more specifically at a senior level, from 16 years old and onwards’, he said.
‘You don't need to have experience, just be willing to get stuck in and learn.
‘Rugby can be quite intimidating as a contact sport, but I’d always recommend coming down and giving it a go. I guarantee you’ll be drinking a beer at the end of the training session with a smile on your face.’
The club has been hit hard by a decline in player numbers, a problem exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A combination of retirements, waning interest, and a lack of progression from the junior setup has left the Vikings with a small but dedicated group of players and coaches.
‘For the past few seasons, we’ve managed to get by, but this season has been a real struggle,’, Knight admitted. “Rugby is a community sport, and we’d love to take our club to the forefront of the community in the west of the island.”
Training sessions are held weekly every Thursday at 6.30pm on the Western Vikings training field, located behind the campsite in Peel and accessible through Peel Clothworkers Primary School.
Anyone interested in joining the Western Vikings is encouraged to attend a training session or contact Ed or the club directly for more information.