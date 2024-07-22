The long road to cycling superstar immortality began for Mark Cavendish more than 30 years ago.
On a trip to Manchester velodrome with a group of young riders from the Isle of Man youth cycling league, Cav’s early potential was spotted and he was later presented with a Raleigh mountain bike by David Gilpin of Scottish Provident. Also pictured is youth criterium league coordinator Dot Tilbury.
Six or seven years later Cav is pictured with junior and senior award recipients at a local cycling club dinner at the Empress Hotel.
(Left to right, back) Andrew Cook, Ashley Whipp, guest of honour former pro Sid Barras, Andrew Roche, Mark Cavendish, Christian Varley.
(Front) Warren Flynn, Peter and Tim Kennaugh, Caroline O’Neill, Laura Gage and Scott Flynn.